Queen Mantis Episode 6: Everything We Know So Far

Queen Mantis episode 6 will air on SBS on Saturday (September 20) at 9:50 PM KST. The chapter may reveal the killer or show another victim. According to the production team, tension will explode in this episode. In the newly released stills, the copycat killer will stream his brutal actions for Jung Yi Shin and the police to watch.

"In Episode 6, which airs today, the culprit behind the Mantis copycat murders will broadcast his crime live to the police and Jung Yi Shin. The scene captures the complex psychology of the culprit, from his arrogant confidence that he won't be caught by the police to his desire to show Jung Yi Shin his crimes, along with his retaliation against Jung Yi Shin for provoking him during their first phone call. The drama's tension will soar and explode along with the situation. Who is the culprit, and will there be another victim? Please stay tuned to find out," the producers teased.

Meanwhile, another set of stills teases a tense encounter between Cha Soo Yeol and Kim Na Hee. A photo captures the fierce confrontation between the two detectives while other members of the team quietly watch them.

"In Episode 6, which airs on September 20, Cha Soo Yeol and Kim Na Hee will clash fiercely. As the silhouette of the Mantis copycat murders slowly begins to emerge, please stay tuned to find out why the two of them wind up butting heads. Please also look forward to Jang Dong Yoon and Lee El's intense, passionate performances, which created a tension so powerful that it felt like it would explode at any moment," the production team shared.

Here is everything to know about Queen Mantis episode 6, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the sixth episode of this SBS crime thriller drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Queen Mantis Episode 6:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

Queen Mantis is an ongoing crime thriller drama that premiered on SBS on Friday (September 6) at 9:50 PM KST. It is based on the 2017 TF1 series La Mante. Screenwriter Lee Young Jong wrote the script for this mini-series, and Byun Young Joo directed it. This K-drama revolves around the life of a famous serial killer named Jung Yi Shin, portrayed by Go Hyun Jung.

Jang Dong Yoon portrays Cha Soo Yeol, Jung Yi Shin's estranged son. The mini-series will focus on the relationship between the mother-son duo as they work together to solve mysterious murder cases.