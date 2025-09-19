Queen Mantis Episode 5: Everything We Know So Far

Queen Mantis episode 5 will air on SBS on Friday (September 19) at 9:50 PM KST. Big revelations are awaiting viewers in this chapter, which will focus on the interaction between Jung Yi Shin and Lee Jung Yeon. According to the production team, the episode will reveal why Jung Yi Shin met Lee Jung Yeon after escaping from the private prison.

The newly released stills capture an awkward meeting between the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law. A photo shows Jung Yi Shin calmly sitting in the living room as Lee Jung Yeon offers her a cup of coffee.

"In Episode 5, which airs today (September 19), the conversation between Jung Yi Shin and Lee Jung Yeon, who have finally met one another, will be revealed. Through this conversation, the reason why Jung Yi Shin went to see Lee Jung Yeon will come to light. As this is a scene imbued with complicated emotions, both Go Hyun Jung and Kim Bo Ra delivered passionate performances with detail and depth. The staff even held their breath on set while watching the scene of Jung Yi Shin and Lee Jung Yeon facing one another. Please look forward to Go Hyun Jung and Kim Bo Ra's impressive focus and acting," the producers shared.

Here is everything to know about Queen Mantis episode 5, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the fifth episode of this SBS crime thriller drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Queen Mantis Episode 5:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

Queen Mantis is an ongoing crime thriller drama that premiered on SBS on Friday (September 6) at 9:50 PM KST. It is based on the 2017 TF1 series La Mante. Screenwriter Lee Young Jong wrote the script for this mini-series, and Byun Young Joo directed it. This K-drama revolves around the life of a famous serial killer named Jung Yi Shin, portrayed by Go Hyun Jung.

Jang Dong Yoon portrays Cha Soo Yeol, Jung Yi Shin's estranged son. The mini-series will focus on the complicated relationship between the mother-son duo as they work together to solve mysterious murder cases.