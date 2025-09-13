Queen Mantis Episode 4: What Lies Ahead for Cha Soo Yeol?

Queen Mantis episode 4 will air on SBS on Saturday (September 13) at 9:50 PM KST. The mini-series will feature a major plot development in this chapter. According to the production team, the story that unfolds in this episode will be even more shocking than the previous one. The producers also said Cha Soo Yeol will take the lead in this chapter.

The newly released stills show him anxiously walking through the streets at night. He desperately runs through the streets while making a call. A photo shows him holding a man who is bleeding and lying on the ground. The detective checks the person who is lying unconscious on the ground.

"In Episode 4, which airs today (September 13), a plot development will unfold that is even more shocking than Episode 3. At the center stands Cha Soo Yeol, who is both the son of the serial killer, The Mantis, and the detective tasked with catching the culprit. Actor Jang Dong Yoon will take the lead in the 60-minute fourth episode of Queen Mantis by not only throwing himself fully into his action scenes but also pulling off a passionate performance that includes extreme mood swings. Please give it lots of interest and anticipation," the producers teased.

Here is everything to know about Queen Mantis episode 4, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Preview and Spoilers

The chapter will reveal new details about the relationship between Choi Jung Ho and Jung Yi Shin. The newly released stills show Jung Yi Shin intently looking at Choi Jung Ho and eventually confessing her crimes to the detective. She asks him to look after her son, which marks the beginning of a nuanced and complicated relationship between the detective and the murderer.

"In Episode 4, it will be revealed through Jung Yi Shin's past why she came to be called The Mantis, as well as why some people worship her. Go Hyun Jung's overwhelming screen presence, which makes her intense character even more powerful, and Cho Seong Ha's solid acting, which makes the story more convincing and immersive, will shine [in this episode]. Please look forward to it," the production team shared.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the fourth episode of this SBS crime thriller drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Queen Mantis Episode 4:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

Queen Mantis is an ongoing crime thriller drama that premiered on SBS on Friday (September 6) at 9:50 PM KST. It is based on the 2017 TF1 series La Mante. Screenwriter Lee Young Jong wrote the script for this mini-series, and Byun Young Joo directed it. This K-drama revolves around the life of a famous serial killer named Jung Yi Shin, portrayed by Go Hyun Jung.

Jang Dong Yoon portrays Cha Soo Yeol, Jung Yi Shin's estranged son. The mini-series will focus on the complicated relationship between the mother-son duo as they work together to solve mysterious murder cases.