Queen Mantis Ending, Episode 8 (Finale): Jung Yi Shin to Risk her Life for Cha Soo Yeol

Queen Mantis episode 8 will air on SBS on Saturday (September 27) at 10:00 PM KST. This chapter will reveal the real reason for Jung Yi Shin's behavior until now, and how she feels about her son, Cha Soo Yeol. According to the production team, Yi Shin will risk her life for her son and daughter-in-law in the finale. The producers asked viewers to watch the final chapter, which will feature the passionate performances of the actors.

The newly released stills show Seo Ara threatening Yi Shin and Soo Yeol by holding a gun to the stomach of pregnant Lee Jung Yeon. When she threatens to pull the trigger, Yi Shin watches her with a calm and composed expression. Soo Yeol looks anxious watching Yi Shin, Seo Ara, and Jung Yeon. A photo focuses on Jung Yeon as she walks past Yi Shin during the hostage exchange. She struggles to hold back her tears, making viewers wonder why she is so emotional.

"In the final episode, the real reason for all of Jung Yi Shin's behavior up until now will be revealed. How she feels about her son, Cha Soo Yeol, will also be revealed. As the story is heading towards its climax, the actors poured all of their energy into their passionate performances," the production team shared.

Here is everything to know about Queen Mantis episode 8, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the last episode of this SBS crime thriller drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Queen Mantis Episode 8:

US - 8:00 AM

Canada - 8:00 AM

Australia - 11:30 PM

New Zealand - 2:00 AM

Japan - 10:00 PM

Mexico - 7:00 AM

Brazil - 10:00 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 PM

India - 6:30 PM

Indonesia - 8:00 PM

Singapore - 9:00 PM

China - 9:00 PM

Europe - 2:00 PM

France - 2:00 PM

Spain - 2:00 PM

UK - 1:00 PM

South Africa - 3:00 PM

Philippines - 9:00 PM

Queen Mantis is an ongoing crime thriller drama that premiered on SBS on Friday (September 6) at 9:50 PM KST. It is based on the 2017 TF1 series La Mante. Screenwriter Lee Young Jong wrote the script for this mini-series, and Byun Young Joo directed it. This K-drama revolves around the life of a famous serial killer named Jung Yi Shin, portrayed by Go Hyun Jung.

Jang Dong Yoon portrays Cha Soo Yeol, Jung Yi Shin's estranged son. The mini-series will focus on the complicated relationship between the mother-son duo as they work together to solve mysterious murder cases.