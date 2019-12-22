It is very rare to see a reigning monarch with three future kings in one frame. But when it comes to the British royal family, it is possible. Buckingham Palace released a set of photographs with four generations preparing for Christmas.

An annual tradition, the British royals spend their Christmas at Sandringham every year. The pictures show the four generations coming together to prepare the Christmas pudding for The Royal British Legion's Together at Christmas' project.

Buckingham Palace released the pictures on social media

Buckingham Palace released the pictures on its Instagram account with the caption: Four generations of The Royal Family have come together to support The Royal British Legion's 'Together at Christmas' initiative. The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George joined hands to prepare special Royal British Legion Christmas puddings at Buckingham Palace this week. The Queen is Patron of The Royal British Legion and the puddings will become the centerpieces of next year's "Together at Christmas" get-togethers, hosted by the charity. The Queen and Their Royal Highnesses were joined by The Royal British Legion's care home chef Alex Cavaliere and four veterans - Colin Hughes, Liam Young, Lisa Evans and Barbara Hurman.

In the first image, Prince George can be seen stirring the pudding mix with a wooden spoon as his father, Prince William, Grandfather Prince Charles and great-grand mother Queen Elizabeth II look over. In the next image Prince Charles appears to be instructing young George about the mixing technique. The family also poses with members of the charity.

Christmas pudding for The Royal British Legion charity

To show their support and gratitude to the military veterans and their families, the Royal British Legion organizes a special Christmas celebration. The Christmas pudding will be served during the event. The queen is patron of The Royal British Legion.

Extending his gratitude towards the royals, Charles Byrne, Director General of the charity, said: "Bringing people, families and communities together lies at the heart of the Legion's work and has done since we were founded in 1921. As we head towards our centenary in 2021, we are proud to start a new tradition for our community with the support of our Patron, Her Majesty The Queen, and three generations of her family."

"The Legion is not only here for older veterans, but all ages of the Armed Forces community. As the Monarch and next three generations, Her Majesty and Their Royal Highnesses represent a cross-section of those supported by the Legion, from the children of service personnel, to Second World War veterans," he added.

The Royal British legion is a charity working towards helping members of the Royal Navy, British Army, Royal Air Force, veterans and their families.

Fans rejoice on social media

As soon as the pictures were released, Royal fans started sharing them on social media. "Really cool - four generations!" said one user. Another one tweeted: "Historic photo."

"Beautiful to see family come together and makin' it rain and thunder," wrote another.

"Three kings and a queen. Her legacy is complete," tweeted one user. "The past, the present and the future of the UK," wrote yet another.