Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have finally 'rolled' out their Christmas card for 2019. It has Prince of Wales keeping it cool while he drives a classic British car with wife Camilla sitting beside him.

Last year too, the Prince and Camilla had issued a very simple and casual greeting card in which they were photographed while sitting on a bench in the garden at their official residence, Clarence House. The picture was clicked on the 70th birthday of Prince Charles.

Interestingly, the card comes a day after Kate Middleton's motorcycle theme card was leaked online. In the said image, which was deleted immediately after, William and Kate, dressed in blues, were seen sitting on a vintage motorbike with a sidecar along with their three kids, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George.

Vintage is the way to go

The picture used in the card was clicked during Prince Charles and Camilla's historic visit to Cuba in March, this year. The annual Cuban event offers a glimpse into the American motors from the 1940s and 1950s brought over from the entire world. It also features some of the British makers including Triumph, Austin-Healey and Jaguar.

Speaking about coloured beauty, Prince Charles had said, "The one I was driving is the most beautiful car. It has an incredibly powerful accelerator. It is incredibly close to the brake so you have to be careful you don't press the wrong one." It was the first time when a member of the British Royal Family visited Cuba as part of their official visit.

The card was revealed on social media

Prince Charles and Camilla released their Christmas Card on the official twitter and Instagram handle of Clarence House. The caption read, "Here is this year's official Christmas card from The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall. The photo was taken in Havana by Ramon Espinosa during the Royal visit to Cuba earlier this year.

The printed message that accompanied the card reads, "Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year". With Prince Charles and Camilla's revealed to the world, the fans now await the family cards of Prince William and Prince Harry.