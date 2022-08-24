Putin's Top Official in Southeastern Ukraine Killed; Chilling Footage Shows Explosion Ripping Apart Ivan Sushko's Car in Mykhailivka (WATCH)

Days after Darya Dugina was killed in a car bomb blast near Moscow, a Russia-appointed official in Southeastern Ukraine is killed in another car bomb blast in Mykhailivka town.

The explosion ripped apart Ivan Sushko's car on Wednesday. CCTV footage uploaded on the internet shows the terrifying moment of the explosion.

Car Bomb Left Sushko Critically Injured

The car bomb left Sushko critically injured. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died soon after being admitted.

Explosive Device Was Placed Under The Seat

Vladimir Rogov, a member of Zaporizhzhia's Russian-appointed administration, claimed that an explosive device was placed under the seat of Sushko's car.

Sushko Was Taking His Adopted Daughter to Kindergarten

Responding to Sushko's assassination, Rogov called Ukraine a "terrorist organization" and called for its "destruction". The Kremlin has been pressing ahead with a campaign of Russification in the areas of southern and eastern Ukraine that it occupies, according to Moscow Times.

Sushko, Russia's official in the occupied Zaporizhzhia region, left behind his wife and a daughter.

Sushko Had Pro-Russian Sympathies Before The Beginning of Ukraine War

Russia's occupying forces in May appointed Sushko as head of the region. It was well known that Sushko had pro-Russian sympathies before the beginning of the Ukraine war.

The dead man's wife Tatyana accused "Ukrainian Nazis" of carrying out the car bombing. The head of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin, a close Putin ally, announced a criminal investigation into the official's killing in the occupied region, according to The Sun.

Three days back, the daughter of the man dubbed Russian President Vladimir Putin's brain was killed near Moscow on Saturday. Darya Dugina, daughter of Putin ally Alexander Dugin died in a bomb blast near the Russian capital.

Her car was engulfed in flames after a bomb went off. Reports claimed that it was an assassination plot for Dugin as he was scheduled to travel with his daughter in the same car. But at the last moment, Dugin was shifted to another vehicle.

