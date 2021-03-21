Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a new 'kill list' and reportedly six of the targets currently live in Britain. A Russian intelligence officer has revealed that Putin has warned "long arms" will reach his enemies. The officer, in a letter to one of Putin's targets, leaked the conspiracy. "They are out to shut you up completely. Take the precaution of quickly changing your place of residence, even if only temporarily," the letter says.

The FSB spook used complex technology to avoid being detected for sharing the information. FSB is Russia's equivalent of MI5. The warning of a deadly campaign by Putin comes from the same spy who alerted novichok victim Sergei Skripal that he was earmarked of being assassinated. The warning came based on PM Boris Johnson's statement against the Russian continent where he said, "Russia is UK's most acute threat," during last week's defense review.

Reportedly, one source opened up about Putin who claimed that the Russian president is acting again to shut down support for opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is serving his sentence in a penal colony east of Moscow after being sentenced for two-and-a-half years due to his false murder bid against Putin.

The FSB spy source quoted two other targets and said: "As for Chichvarkin and Ashurkov there is a plan to poison them with a substance similar to that used with the Skripals." The source further added that Russia's overseas intelligence service, 'SVR' also known as "the Forest" has been ordered to eliminate Mikhail Khodorkovsky, according to reports.

Critics of Vladimir Putin Who Died Violently or Suspiciously

Putin is known for his alleged atrocities against his critics. Some outspoken critics of Putin have died mysteriously. Boris Nemtsov, who was a political star of post-Soviet Russia's "young reformers", was shot four times in the back by an unknown assailant in 2015 hours after urging the public to join a march against Russia's military involvement in Ukraine.

In 2013 Boris Berezovsky was found dead inside his bathroom in the United Kingdom with a noose around his neck. It was declared that Berezovsky, who vowed to bring down the president died by suicide, however, the real cause of his death could not be determined. He also accused the Kremlin of orchestrating the killing of former intelligence officer Alexander Litvinenko.

Woman journalist Natalya Estemirova was kidnapped outside her home and shot several times including a point-blank shot in the head. Her body was dumped in the nearby woods. Estemirova was investigating the abductions and murders in Chechnya. However, nobody has been convicted of her murder.