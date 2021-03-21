Pakistan PM Imran Khan Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Taking Sinovac Vaccine From China

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tested positive for covid-19 on Saturday. The news has been confirmed by the country's top officer of health services Faisal Sultan, who tweeted: "PM Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating at home." Imran Khan reportedly took the jab of 'Sinovac,' the Chinese version of the Covid-19 vaccine after which he tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to reports, Khan, 68, has been holding meetings as part of his prime ministerial duty lately, including attending a security conference held in Pakistan's capital Islamabad. A large number of people attended the meeting which he addressed without wearing a mask. In a similar fashion on Friday, he was spotted at an event where many people gathered to inaugurate a housing project for poor people, according to Reuters.

While the special assistant to the prime minister revealed Imran Khan's health status to the public, he didn't give any further details on social media. Pakistan, which is depending on China for vaccination of its people, has also bought another Chinese vaccine from Sinopharm. According to Pak officials, 500,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine has been received by Pakistan to ensure the smooth continuation of the vaccination drive.

Highlighting the situation of vaccination in Pakistan, the country's top official for health services tweeted: "The next batch of Sinopharm vaccine was received today. These 500,000 doses will ensure a smooth continuation of our vaccination drive, currently underway for senior citizens. We're grateful to China for its support. This gesture is a testament to our long-standing friendship."

Meanwhile, prime minister Imran Khan is isolating himself to avoid further spread of the virus. He was vaccinated on March 18th. He received the first jab of 'Sinovac' against COVID-19 and urged the citizens of his country to follow him in ensuring the full implementation of norms to prevent the rise in cases of the novel coronavirus in the country. The Prime Minister's Office too confirmed the news by sharing a tweet on social media.

Pakistan Covid- 19 Cases

The South Asian nation is currently seeing a sharp rise in coronavirus infections. The country recorded its highest single-day increase in COVID-19 infections with 3,876 new cases on Saturday. The positivity rate went above 9 per cent in the country. So far, the cases in the nation have reached 623,135 while the death toll jumped to 13,799 after the death of 40 patients in the past 24 hours, according to the health ministry.