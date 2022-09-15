Putin Assassination Attempt: Russian President's Movements Were Compromised; Several Security Service Agents Arrested After 3 Bodyguards Disappear

Multiple arrests have been made from Russia's secret service, following an alleged assassination attempt on President Vladimir Putin. According to reports, Putin's movements were compromised ahead of the alleged attack that saw his bodyguards vanishing and several of the cars in his motorcade suffering severe damage.

According to reports, Putin's car was hit by a "loud bang" on its left front wheel which was followed by "heavy smoke", according to sources close to the leader. The sources claimed that Putin was lucky to survive the deadly attack. The alleged attack took place when Putin was traveling back to his official residence in a decoy or "backup" motorcade amid deep security fears.

Putin's Life Under Threat

Putin narrowly escaped a possible assassination attempt on Wednesday after a "loud bang" was heard from the official limousine he was traveling in as heavy smoke came from the vicinity of its left front wheel.

Putin was unharmed as the car sped to safety, but there have been a number of security service arrests and some of Putin's bodyguards have reportedly vanished amid allegations that top-secret information about the 69-year-old leader's whereabouts was compromised, according to the General SVR Telegram channel.

"On the way to the residence, a few kilometers away, the first escort car was blocked by an ambulance, [and] the second escort car drove around without stopping [due to the] sudden obstacle, and during the detour of the obstacle.

In Putin's car "a loud bang sounded from the left front wheel followed by heavy smoke".

Putin's car "despite the problems with control" managed to make its way out of the scene of the attack and reached his residence safely.

"Subsequently, the body of a man was found driving [the] ambulance, which blocked the first car from the motorcade," said SVR General.

There is no update on the identity of the person who was found dead.

General SVR is a Russian Telegram channel that regularly posts alleged insider information about Putin and the Kremlin.

General SVR is one of the few well-known anti-Putin channels in Russia, according to some, although many also are skeptical about it. However, many believe it offers a window into the real events taking place at the Kremlin.

Everything Mysterious

So far there is a lot of mystery surrounding the assassination attempt. General SVR claimed in a separate report that Putin ordered his gorgeous lover, 39-year-old former Olympic gymnast Alina Kabaeva, to have an abortion, which allegedly worsened their relationship. However, it is not possible to confirm either extraordinary claim right away.

General SVR made further claims that Putin's motorcade comprised five armored cars, with Putin in the third and although his car managed to safely escape the attack, other cars suffered damage.

Moreover, several of his bodyguards vanished from the scene moments after the attack, which hints at a major security breach. "The head of the president's bodyguard [service] and several other people have been suspended and are in custody," claimed the channel, without naming anyone.

"A narrow circle of people knew about the movement of the president in this cortege, and all of them were from the presidential security service. After the incident, three of them disappeared," General SVR further claimed.

This, reportedly, has led to the arrests of multiple security service agents.

"These were exactly the people who were in the first car of the motorcade. Their fate is currently unknown. The car on which they were traveling was found empty a few kilometers from the incident," it further wrote.

In recent months, a number of Putin's close allies have died in mysterious accidents, fueling speculation that the Kremlin is plotting to assassinate the Russian president.