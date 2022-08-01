Putin's Ex-Adviser Feared Poisoned; Anatoly Chubais Who Left Russia Over Ukraine War Hospitalised With Rare Disease

Former adviser of Russian President Vladimir Putin is feared to have been poisoned. Anatoly Chubais has been hospitalized after he was diagnosed with a rare disease, according to a report. The former top official in the Russian government had left the country over the invasion of Ukraine.

Chubais is intensive care somewhere in Europe. His exact location is not known. He was taken to the hospital after suddenly suffering from acute numbness in his arms and legs.

Chubais' Room Was Examined By Specialists In Chemical Protection Suits

Chubais's severe health condition is reported by Ksenia Sobchak, a journalist and former Russian presidential candidate.

Chubais previously served as representative for Russia's sustainable development in international organizations.

After he was taken to the hopsital, Chubais home was examined by some expecialists who came in hazmat suit.

Chubais Diagnosed With Guillain-Barre syndrome

Reports suggest that he is initially diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome but the probe is still underway as a number of Putin's enemies have been poisoned in recent days.

Suggesting that in this case, the diagnosis may change, Sobchak pointed out that Chubais' wife Avdotya Smirnova, 56, had stressed that his condition was unstable as suddenly his arms and legs became numb.

'I have been hospitalized in one of the European clinics with a diagnosis of Guillain-BarrÃ© syndrome. A condition of moderate severity, stable,' Chubais himself was quoted as saying, according to Daily Mail.

Chubais, who is seen as the most powerful official to leave Russia, quit as Moscow's special envoy to international organizations in March.

The former senior official left Russia to live in exile in protest over the Ukraine war.

Chubais had also served as Kremlin deputy prime minister and led the privatization of the Russian economy after the fall of communism.

The powerful official has been a close associate of Putin and headed Russia's state-owned electrical power monopoly RAO UES from 1998-2008.

