US President Donald Trump was called 'traitor' after he defended his 'close pal' Russia for launching multiple cyberattacks on America. Trump suggested that China 'may' have orchestrated the attacks on government systems.

#TrumpTreason was one of the top trending topics on Twitter where users lashed out against the President for repeatedly ignoring threats from Kremlin.

Trump: China May Have Hacked Voting Machines Too

It was Trump's tweet that broke all hell loose. Downplaying the attack, Trump tweeted: "The Cyber Hack is far greater in the Fake News Media than in actuality. I have been fully briefed and everything is well under control. Russia, Russia, Russia is the priority chant when anything happens because Lamestream is, for mostly financial reasons, petrified of discussing the possibility that it may be China (it may!)."

Continuing with his baseless rants of claiming elections were rigged and insisting that he 'won big.' Trump added: "There could also have been a hit on our ridiculous voting machines during the election, which is now obvious that I won big, making it an even more corrupted embarrassment for the USA."

The President also tagged Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who a day ago said the cyberattack was "pretty clearly" perpetrated by Russians.

Speaking on the "Mark Levin Show," Pompeo said that [T]here was a significant effort to use a piece of third-party software to essentially embed code inside of U.S. Government systems and now it appears systems of private companies and companies and governments across the world as well.

"This was a very significant effort, and I think it's the case that now we can say pretty clearly that it was the Russians that engaged in this activity," he had said.

Netizens Call Trump 'Putin's B**ch'

The President's tweet irked a lot of social media users who trolled him on the microblogging site. "Who needs Russian Spies in #America when Putin's B**ch @realDonaldTrump @POTUS and the #TrumpTreason Family are in the @WhiteHouse," tweeted a user.

"I think he allowed the #RussianCyberAttack bc he thought it would be something to help him win #Election2020 as they'd helped him in 2016. He didn't realize he was the cheese in the mousetrap. #TrumpTreason," tweeted another user.

"The President of the United States this morning just took the side of and defended the country that attacked us. That's treason. Donald Trump is a traitor," wrote Joe Walsh.

"Dude, your own secretary of state Mike Pompeo admitted that it was Russia hacking us. You are the most cowardly, deluded, traitorous POS to ever befoul the Oval Office. WTF, Spanky?" a user replied Trump's tweet.