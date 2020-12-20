Internet sensation Belle Delphine kicked up some storm on Twitter after she posted her video while sucking a penis, covered with animation from "Rick and Morty's" 'pickle Rick.' However, hours later her original video from OnlyFans, a paid adult content website, was leaked on the microblogging site.

The cosplay model's recent stunt on the social media received a mixed bag of reactions with several criticizing her while the remaining enjoyed the show.

Delphine's Video Leaked After Her Twitter Post

The British adult content creator who has 1.4 million followers on Twitter regularly posts explicit content on her handle. In the latest tweet, Delphine censored the male genitalia with an animated 'Pickle Rick' as she licked. She captioned the video, "2020 sucks... but so do i."

It was just few hours later when a user with the Twitter handle Ndr leaked the original video posted on OnlyFans. However, Delphine's gimmick didn't go down too well with several users. "Bro i don't wanna see belle delphine suck dick on my tl stop rating her dick sucking skills," wrote a user.

"Belle delphine needs to refund every simp their money back wtf was that trash ass vid," opined a user, as other added, "wanted to find out why belle Delphine was trending regret everything."

"Porn videos shouldnt be a thing on twitter (or social medias). Idc of people doing porn, lewds or whatever we all watched porn at least once in our life, just post a link to your porn instead of an actual video teaser ffs (yes this is a reaction to belle delphine being trend)," tweeted a user.

Delphine Was Banned on YouTube

It isn't the first time that the adult content creator's videos have landed her in trouble on social media. While sharing that she was banned on YouTube, the cosplay model tweeted.

"Why was my YouTube account terminated with no warning/no strikes for 'sexual content' when you allow and promote songs like 'WAP?,'" she also posted a series of screenshots comparing her "I'm Back" video with a Nicki Minaj music video. "Seems a lil sus," she wrote. However, her account was reinstated later.

Delphine also created a furore after she hinted at a possible tie-up with KSI for OnlyFans. The speculated video is likely to be released on Christmas. During an interview in November, Delphine had expressed her desire to do an OnlyFans video with KSI and said she wouldn't even need paying.