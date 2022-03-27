Putin Will Be Lord of The World: Baba Vanga Also Predicted 'Vladimir's Glory', and 'Glory of Russia'

Russian President Vladimir Putin will be the "Lord of the World", predicted Baba Vanga, according to reports. The blind mystic also reportedly foresaw Russian war in Ukraine, 9/11, the sinking of Kursk in 2000 and many other accurate world events. Her followers have revealed that she had paranormal abilities including telepathy and she could communicate with aliens.

Vanga had earlier accurately predicted natural disasters and hundreds of predictions in her 50-year-old career warning about the conflicts before they occurred.

Vladimir's Glory

Vanga predicted about Putin when writer Valentin Sidorov met her in 1979. She said: "All will thaw, as if ice, only one remain untouched - Vladimir's glory, the glory of Russia. Too much it is brought in a victim. Nobody can stop Russia. All will be removed by her from the way and not only will be kept but also becomes the lord of the world," according to BirminghamLive.

She made predictions that Russia will have a glorious future once more and will be the world's only superpower.

Vanga, who died in the mid-90s at the age of 85, had also forecast the use of nuclear weapons and World War 3. Her followers believe that she had the ability to foresee the future.

Vanga's Accurate Predictions

Baba Vanga, born Vangelia Gushterova, gained prominence after she accurately predicted the sinking of the Kursk in 2000.

Vanga's followers had blind trust in her as the clairvoyant's multiple predictions turned out to be true as she accurately predicted the rise of ISIS and the collapse of the Twin Towers.

Experts have found that 68% of her predictions were true but her followers have claimed that 85% of her predictions were accurate, reported The Mirror.

Baba Vanga had made predictions about the cloning of organs, African-American (Barack Obama) will become the US President, 2004 Tsunami, the rise of China and others. Some of her predictions are yet to happen as she predicted a lot will happen from 2170 to 2256 when a Mars colony will become a nuclear power and demand independence from the earth.