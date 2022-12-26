Putin Is 'Terminally Ill' With Colon Cancer and Parkinson's and Is Being 'Kept Alive by Doctors' with Western Medicines to Finish Ukraine War

Vladimir Putin is terminally ill with cancer and is being kept alive by doctors so that he can finish his war in Ukraine, according to reports. He is reportedly being treated with Western medicines for cancer as he enters what could be his last year as Russia's president, the new report claims.

The warmonger's cancer is being targeted by doctors using cutting-edge Western treatments to prevent it from spreading to the rest of his body, but sources have told Ukrainian media that the tyrant is not expected to live for another year. This comes as the Russia-Ukraine war almost nears one year since Putin's forces attacked Kyiv.

Putin Very Unwell

Russian historian and political analyst Valery Solovey has claimed that Putin's cancer is spreading quite fast and he is being kept alive with medicines that can slow the spread of the killer disease.

"I can say that without this [foreign] treatment he would definitely not have been in public life in the Russian Federation," Solovey told Ukrainian media.

"He uses the most advanced treatments, [and] target therapy which Russia cannot provide him with," Solovey said.

"I would say that the treatment has been too successful.

"They have been treating him too well." Solovey claims that he is "certain" Putin is receiving specialized therapy that is not available in Russia to the Ukrainian YouTube channel Odesa Film Studio.

However, even with the advanced treatment, "the end is already in sight, even according to the doctors who are curating this treatment because no medication can be endlessly successful," Solovey added.

Since Russia's unjustified invasion of Ukraine in February, there have been numerous reports claiming that Putin's health is deteriorating. Putin is reportedly battling both Parkinson's disease and pancreatic cancer.

Questions on His Survival

Solovey said that the warmonger first had colon cancer, which "is more dangerous now" due to its spread. He claimed that a number of negative effects from his treatment have included early Parkinson's symptoms.

"He has quite serious medical problems," said the expert.

"The most serious of them is oncology. So far he is kept 'floating' by the way treatment is curated by non-Russian doctors. The strategy and tactics of the treatment were defined by doctors who are out of Russia.

"They are the [doctors] who performed surgery on him in February 2020, soon after he was diagnosed with an oncology."

Solovey claims that Putin intends to hand the reins over to Dmitry Patrushev, the Russian agricultural minister and heir apparent to Nikolai Patrushev, a prominent security adviser, who is 45 years old.

According to reports, Patrushev is anti-Western and in favor of the conflict in Ukraine. Alexei Dyumin, 50, a former deputy defense minister and Putin's bodyguard, is another candidate to lead Russia once Putin dies.

On Friday, Dyumin, who is currently the governor of the Tula region, met with Putin and the two visited a major weapons complex.

"Putin is now having his last chance, I would say," Solovey added, claiming that if Putin doesn't step down or pass away, there could be an internal uprising. If he doesn't make use of it, the elites will not only turn away from him for good...they will turn to action."

"If we are talking about a successor, that is just one person, only one person yet, and that is Dmitry Patrushev," he said.

This comes just days after Putin withdrew from the annual address to the nation for unknown reasons. Putin's friend Dmitry Peskov claimed the dictator canceled the event because he didn't have time to go, but others are skeptical. This is the latest in a line of cancellations by the Russian tyrant.

The Russian government, which prefers to portray its leader as strong, has denied that Putin has any diseases or ailments.

The Russian strongman also allegedly soiled himself earlier this month after falling down five steps at his house, landing on his tailbone. The severe fall forced him to "involuntarily defecate," according to reports, even though his security crew hurried to his side. The Kremlin later rejected these claims.