Did Putin Poop in Pants After Falling Down From Stairs? 'Ex-Spy Theory' Says Prez Landed on Tailbone Causing Involuntary Defecation

Days after Russian President Vladimir Putin was seen with "purple hands" reports have emerged about his recent fall from the stairs at his official residence in Moscow. Reportedly Putin pooped in his pants following the fall.

Recently, during a meeting with the Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel, Putin's hands appeared to have turned purple, sparking fresh health concerns.

Putin Landed on His Tailbone During the Fall

The New York Post reported that the incident took place on Wednesday evening at the official residence of the 70-year-old President. A Telegram channel, General SVR, first reported the incident. The Post claimed that channel, allegedly being run by a former Russian spy, has links with Putin's security team.

The report claimed that while going down the stairs, Putin stumbled and fell down five steps before landing on his coccyx, or tailbone. The channel further claimed that the Russian President "suffers from oncology of the gastrointestinal tract, as a result of which he already experiences serious problems with digestion."

The fall caused a major blow on the coccyx, causing sharp pain and provoking involuntary defecation by the 70-year-old. "Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch and summoned medics, who are on duty at the residence," General SVR said.

"Before the examination, the doctors escorted the president to the bathroom and helped to clean up, and at the same time conducted an initial examination. Nothing critical [was diagnosed], the president's condition closer to nighttime was stable, he can get around on his own, with pain in the coccyx area while sitting being the only thing that bothers him," reported the channel.

Social Media Reacts

The latest reports and pooping incident caused a major uproar on social media, with several trolling Putin. "Vladimir Putin 'fell down stairs at home and soiled himself' - LBC If there is a better Christmas story than this imma listening," tweeted a user.

"Translation: Elderly despot Vladimir Putin had a slip-and-fall on the stairs of his palatial home, and shit his pants. Which is a fairly good summation of his military misadventures in Ukraine; real shame his handler didn't wipe his ass with polonium," wrote another user.

"So Ole Vlad Putin fell down the stairs and shit himself? Or did he shit himself and fall down the stairs? Or, fell down stairs while shutting himself simultaneously? No matter which, it's hysterical," opined a user.

"President Vladimir Putin fell down the stairs and soiled himself this week amid mounting speculation that his health is declining,the fall caused Putin to "involuntarily defecate"--= hah... let me be the first to say-- pootin poop -- only $9.99 per smear at participating stores," wrote a user