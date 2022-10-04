Putin Ally Sends His 14, 15, 16 Aged Sons To Ukraine War; Chechen's Ramzan Kadyrov Overlooks Minimum Conscription Age, Violates Int'l Humanitarian Law

An ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin is sending his underage sons to take part in the Ukraine war. Chechen Ramzan Kadyrov is overlooking the minimum conscription age. He has vowed to send his three teenage children to the frontlines in the Ukraine war.

Kadyrov's boys Akhmat, Eli, and Adam are aged 16, 15, and 14 and are ready to use their skills in the war zone.

Kadyrov Sending His Underage Sons To Take Part in Ukraine War

"I have always believed that the main goal of any father is to instill piety in his sons and teach them to protect the family, the people, and the Motherland. If you want peace, prepare for war. Akhmat, Eli, and Adam are ready to use their skills in the [war] zone," said Kadyrov on his Telegram channel.

Akhmat, Eli, and Adam Received Army Training

He also highlighted that he's not kidding and it's time for his kids to show themselves in a real fight. "I only welcome their desire."

War hawk and polygamist Kadyrov, 45, in recent days demanded Putin contemplate "declaring martial law in the border territories and using low-yield nuclear weapons" to overcome his latest military humiliations in Ukraine, according to Daily Star.

Kadyrov Violating International Humanitarian Law

Underlining that he doesn't know what the Defense Ministry is reporting to Putin about the situation of war, Kadyrov said that he personally feels that Russia needs to take more powerful actions on the frontlines.

Kadyrov Is Father Of 14 Children

The Chechen leader was happy to send his teenage sons to the war in Ukraine despite an imminent threat of nuclear war. He also revealed that his children's military training started a long time before from an early age.

Stating that it's not enough just to know how to shoot, Kadyrov stressed that his boys were "taught how to handle various weapons, how to use them at any distance, and the theoretical foundations."

Kadyrov, who is the father of 14 including two adopted children, stated that "I appeal to the idle talkers who claimed that my relatives do not take part in the [military conflict]", according to Star.

Read more