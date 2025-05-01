Pump Up The Healthy Love First Impression, Episode 1 (Premiere) Recap, Review, and Reactions 

Pump Up The Healthy Love, the new KBS romantic comedy-drama, premiered on KBS2 on Wednesday (April 30) at 9:50 PM KST. The mini-series received positive reviews from K-drama fans worldwide. Episode 1 introduced Lee Jun Young as Do Hyun Joong, a former bodybuilding champion and a passionate gym owner. He unexpectedly meets Lee Mi Ran (Apink member Jeong Eun Ji), an assistant manager at a travel agency, while promoting his health club.

Lee Mi Ran joins the gym, hoping for a healthy transformation after a painful breakup. The story begins after Mi Ran enters the gym at night by mistaking it for a nightclub. After realizing her mistake, she apologized and stepped out of the place when Hyun Joong approached her. He tried to convince her to join the gym for a change that could lead her to a happy ending. Although Mi Ran refused to join the gym that night, she visited the place in the morning and agreed to take a membership. Hyun Joong helped her with the procedure. The viewers are curious to see the blossoming romance between Hyun Joong and Mi Ran in the upcoming weeks.

Pump Up the Healthy Love, starring Lee Jun Young and Jeong Eun Ji in lead roles, revolves around the life of a gym owner named Do Hyun Joong. He is a passionate and determined person. His life changes after a bunch of anxious people join his gym. Do Hyun Joong radically transforms the lives of his gym members with his dedication. The story will begin after Lee Mi Ran, an assistant manager at a travel agency, joins the gym. She decides to work out only to get over her recent breakup.

Pump Up The Healthy Love First Impression

The mini-series took viewers through a fun-filled journey in the first episode. It teased a mystery surrounding Hyun Joong and hinted at a new beginning for Mi Ran. It also hinted at a romantic journey for the passionate gym owner and a member of his gym. The interesting and funny plot of this romantic comedy-drama kept the audiences hooked to the screens.

Reviews and Reactions

I was not expecting Pump Up the Healthy Love to be THIS funny. This is so different from every other Eunji drama. Can't wait for episode 2.

I'm watching the first 5 minutes of Pump Up the Healthy Love, and it is so unserious. I LOVE IT.

Jeong Eunji not only smiles beautifully but also cries beautifully. Episode 1 starts very interestingly.