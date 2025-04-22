Pump Up the Healthy Love Creators Share Crucial Details About Upcoming KBS Drama

Pump Up the Healthy Love, the upcoming KBS Drama starring Lee Jun Young and Jeong Eun Ji in lead roles is only a week away from its premiere. The creators shared crucial details about the television project before the drama release. According to writer Kim Ji Soo, the characters in this mini-series will mirror viewers' lifestyles and help them focus on healthy living.

Meanwhile, director Park Jun Soo described Pump Up the Healthy Love as a delicious and nutritious meal. Park Jun Soo teased that viewers would not just laugh watching the drama but would also start doing push-ups and straightening their positions. The director said it would be fun watching the dry of humor of each character and seeing their earnest desire for physical beauty.

Pump Up the Healthy Love is an upcoming romantic comedy-drama revolving around the life of a gym owner named Do Hyun Joong. He is a passionate and determined person. His life changes after anxious people take members in his gym. Do Hyun Joong radically transforms the lives of his gym members with his dedication. The story will begin after Lee Mi Ran, an assistant manager at a travel agency, joins the gym. She decides to work out only to get over her recent breakup.

Story and Casts

Lee Jun Young will portray gym owner Do Hyun Joong, and Jeong Eun Ji will play Lee Mi Ran. K-drama fans can look forward to the onscreen chemistry between this unlikely pair of a complete novice and a muscle-obsessed gym owner. The trainer and his trainee could bring a refreshing blend of heart and humor through this upcoming mini-series.

Other cast members to appear in the mini-series include Lee Mi Do, Lee Seung Woo, Park Sung Yeon, Lee Ji Hye, and Hong Yoon Hwa. Lee Mi Do will appear as Rosa, a longtime gym trainer. Lee Seung Wo will feature the mascot, Alex. Park Sung Yeon, Lee Ji Hye, and Hong Yoon Hwa will portray the quirky trio Im Sung Im, Yoon Boo Young, and Park Dul Hee. They are known as the Witch Trio.

"You'll find at least one person who mirrors your worries. Life doesn't always allow time for yourself, but I wanted to show how going through the process of working out can change your life. I hope viewers will follow the characters' journeys of growth and transformation," writer Kim Ji Soo shared.

Preview and Spoilers

Pump Up the Healthy Love will follow Do Hyun Joong, Lee Mi Ran, Rosa, mascot Alex, and the Witch Trio as they embark on a new journey together. Their relationship goes beyond physical transformation. The mini-series explores how workouts can help in self-discovery, emotional healing, and unexpected connections. The K-drama promises to entertain the viewers with heartfelt stories while following newbies like Mi Ran and fitness lovers like Hyun Joong.

"[Pump Up the Healthy Love] is a nutritious and delicious drama, like a good meal. You'll laugh while watching, but you might find yourself doing push-ups or straightening your posture. There's also fun in watching the characters' dry humor and their earnest desire for physical beauty," Director Park Jun Soo teased.

The KBS drama will premiere on Wednesday (April 30) at 9:50 pm KST.