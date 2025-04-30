Pump Up the Healthy Love: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Pump Up the Healthy Love, the upcoming romantic comedy-drama, will premiere on KBS2 on Wednesday (April 30) at 9:50 PM KST. Episode 1 will introduce Lee Jun Young as Do Hyun Joong, a passionate gym owner and former bodybuilding champion. Apink member Jeong Eun Ji will appear as Lee Mi Ran, an assistant manager at a travel agency. People in Korea can watch the next episode on TV or stream it online.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Pump Up the Healthy Love, starring Lee Jun Young and Jeong Eun Ji in lead roles, revolves around the life of a gym owner named Do Hyun Joong. He is a passionate and determined person. His life changes after a bunch of anxious people join his gym. Do Hyun Joong radically transforms the lives of his gym members with his dedication. The story will begin after Lee Mi Ran, an assistant manager at a travel agency, joins the gym. She decides to work out only to get over her recent breakup.

Here is everything about the upcoming romantic comedy-drama Pump Up the Healthy Love, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

Here are the International Air Timings of Pump Up the Healthy Love Episode 1:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills tease a love-hate relationship between Lee Mi Ran and Do Hyun Joong. The picture features a clash between the two characters because of Do Hyun Joong's rigorous training and Lee Mi Ran's unhealthy eating habits. According to writer Kim Ji Soo, the premiere episode will focus on the indifferences between the two characters. The first episode will show how Hyun Joong and Mi Ran help each other and grow together.

"Hyun Joong is obsessed with working out and solves his problems through exercise. He's serious about his body but also sincerely cares about the bodies of his gym members, so it's impossible to hate him. Mi Ran is a lovable but weak-willed person who goes looking for food when she's at the end of her rope. Although Hyun Joong and Mi Ran can't understand one another, I think they can help and grow together for that reason," writer Kim Ji Soo shared.