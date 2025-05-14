Pump Up the Healthy Love Episode 5: How to Watch, Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Pump Up the Healthy Love episode 5 will air on KBS2 on Wednesday (May 14) at 9:50 PM KST. Do Hyeon Joong will surprise everybody by looking after the child even though he is fitness-obsessed. The newly released stills show him interacting with a new client. People in Korea can watch the next episode on TV or stream it online.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Pump Up the Healthy Love, starring Lee Jun Young and Jeong Eun Ji in lead roles, revolves around the life of a gym owner named Do Hyun Joong. He is a passionate and determined person. His life changes after a bunch of anxious people join his gym. Do Hyun Joong radically transforms the lives of his gym members with his dedication. The story will begin after Lee Mi Ran, an assistant manager at a travel agency, joins the gym. She decides to work out only to get over her recent breakup.

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills feature the busy life of Do Hyun Joong after he meets a child. A photo shows him having a serious conversation with a potential client. Another image shows him looking after the child, which makes the viewers curious about the relationship between this child and the gym owner. The pictures introduce a mysterious woman who has a friendly conversation with Rosa at the gym.

"Hyun Joong is obsessed with working out and solves his problems through exercise. He's serious about his body but also sincerely cares about the bodies of his gym members, so it's impossible to hate him. Mi Ran is a lovable but weak-willed person who goes looking for food when she's at the end of her rope. Although Hyun Joong and Mi Ran can't understand one another, I think they can help and grow together for that reason," writer Kim Ji Soo shared.