Crash Course in Romance Star Jung Kyung Ho to Portray Labor Attorney in Upcoming MBC Drama

Jung Kyung Ho, the South Korean actor who won the hearts of millions of K-drama fans by portraying star tutor Choi Chi Yeol in the TV drama Crash Course in Romance, will play a labor attorney in the upcoming MBC drama. The mini-series, titled Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin, will revolve around the life of a lawyer named Noh Moo Jin.

MBC has revealed the premiere date of this upcoming drama by releasing its first look poster featuring Jung Kyung Ho. The mini-series will premiere on Friday (May 30) at 9:50 pm KST. It will focus on the relationships and conflicts taking place at various places. Jung Kyung Ho will appear as an attorney who can see ghosts. His life takes an unexpected turn after he realizes about his skills.

The attorney who focuses on survival receives the daunting task of solving labor issues brought to him by ghosts. This change happens in his life after a near-death experience while struggling to make money to pay office rent. Noh Moo Jin eventually grows as an individual and learns a lot about social issues when he visits labor sites.

Preview and Spoilers

The first look poster features Noh Moo Jin as a confused attorney. Spirits surround him with their problems, and he tries to help them. The tagline for the poster sparks curiosity among K-drama fans about the action-packed journey of this labor attorney. It reads as below:

The 180-day journey of fulfilling a labor contract—at the cost of life.

Jung Kyung Ho is known for effortlessly handling comedic scenes and entertaining viewers in his unique style. His hit television dramas include Prison Playbook, Hospital Playlist, and Crash Course in Romance. The actor appeared in several K-dramas, including Crash Landing on You, Wedding Impossible, and Resident Playbook.

Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin

Screenwriter Kim Bo Tong, who wrote the script for the D.P. series, has penned this fantasy drama. Director Yim Soon Rye of The Point Men and Little Forest has helmed the directorial position. Apart from Jung Kyung Ho, the drama will feature Twinkling Watermelon actress Seol In Ah and Castaway Diva actor Cha Hak Yeon in lead roles. Seol In Ah will play Na Hee Joo, Noh Moo Jin's sister-in-law and the brain behind his success. Cha Hak Yeon will portray Go Kyun Woo, a video content creator who was a journalist.

"Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin' deals with a rather heavy topic of labor issues, but it will be made into a pleasant and refreshing story by adding comedy and fantasy [elements]. With trustworthy actor Jung Kyung Ho playing the main character and star director Yim Soon Rye in charge of production, we expect that [the drama] will resonate with viewers through stories that are more realistic than reality," an MBC representative shared.

Watch the Teaser Below: