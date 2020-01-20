A 27-year-old man suffered a heart attack while playing PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) Mobile in India, prompting the government to consider banning the popular game in the country.

Man suffers heart attack while playing PUBG

The deceased, belonging to the Indian city of Pune, suffered a heart attack on Thursday last week and was rushed to a local hospital for treatment where he died two days later, according to The Hindustan Times. According to law enforcement, the man was addicted to the online multiplayer battle royale title and was playing the game at his residence when he collapsed.

"In the advance report, the doctors have said that his nerves got stretched in excitement and the blood flow stopped due to which he suffered a heart attack which killed him," cops told the publication. "His family members say that he was playing PubG when he collapsed. Intra-cerebral bleeding with brain tissue necrosis was the cause of death."

The dangers of PUBG addiction

This isn't the first time PUBG has claimed someone's life. There have been earlier reports where people have been so engrossed into playing the mobile shooter that they have mistakenly consumed acid or toxic chemicals instead of water, mowed down by trains, and even died due to exhaustion or fatigue after playing PUBG non-stop for several hours as in the case of a teenage boy who died from cardiac arrest after a prolonged PUBG gaming session that lasted six hours.

The addiction to the video game has also been responsible for players acting erratically, causing harm to others and even committing suicide when they are stopped from playing the game. For instance, a 14-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison at his residence after he received a scolding from his family members for playing PUBG. In a separate incident, a 25-year-old man killed his father because he constantly badgered him over his video game addiction.

Government considering ban on PUBG?

The Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology last week sent a notice to an Indian lawyer, who had filed a petition in a local court seeking a ban on PUBG in lieu of the harm it's causing to the youth of the country. The communication sent by VK Trivedi, scientist "F" and director, cyber laws and security group, in India's Union Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, says the decision to ban the video game "is under examination."