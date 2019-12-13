A 20-year-old man died after he was so engrossed in playing "PUBG Mobile" that he wasn't aware of his surroundings and his ignorance cost him his life.

Man accidentally consumes chemical instead of water

The young man from India died after accidentally consuming a toxic chemical which he mistook for water while he was playing the online multiplayer battle royale game on his mobile phone. The man was travelling by train to the city of Agra with his friend on Tuesday for work when the incident occurred.

The man, who used to deal in ornaments, was playing the video game with his friend when he accidentally drank the chemical used to polish jewelry, which was lying in the common bag he shared with his friend, instead of the water bottle. By the time he realized that he drank chemical instead of water, it was already too late.

He and his friend frantically tried to call for help but there was no doctor on board. Soon after, Yadav's health started deteriorating quickly and he collapsed. He passed away before the train could reach the railway station.

PUBG Addiction is becoming increasingly dangerous

This isn't the first time PUBG has been attributed or connected with accidental deaths. There have been earlier reports where people are so engaged into playing the mobile shooter that they have mistakenly consumed acid instead of water, mowed down by trains, and even died due to exhaustion or fatigue after playing PUBG non-stop for several hours as in the case of a teenage boy who died from cardiac arrest after a prolonged PUBG gaming session that lasted six hours.

The addiction to the video game has also been responsible for players acting erratically, causing harm to others and even committing suicide when they are stopped from playing the game. For instance, a 14-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison at his residence after he received a scolding from his family members for playing PUBG. In a separate incident, a 25-year-old man killed his father because he constantly badgered him over his video game addiction.