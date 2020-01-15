We first heard that PUBG Mobile developers were working on Erangel 2.0 - a revamped version of the original map last year, when PUBG Corp's executive producer TS Jang gave us a sneak peek of what to expect at the PMCO 2019 Spring global finals in Berlin.

While details about the upcoming map are limited, it appears that we're approaching closer to a launch date as a new teaser video has made its way to YouTube giving PUBG fans a preview of what's to come.

The video, uploaded by popular PUBG gamer "Wynnsanity," confirms that Erangel 2.0 will not only feature more detailed graphics and vibrant visuals but also bring new game dynamics and landscape changes to the current map.

Landscape Changes

While the upcoming map features all of the original locations including Pochinki, Georgopol, Mylta etc, it features a river running right through the middle of the map and more water means more bridges between islands. That said, some of the locations that earlier had water bodies now have land mass, including the edges of the map, and Stalber is now a snowy mountain.

Special Classes Game Mode

The YouTube video also shows an intense brawl taking place on the new Erangel 2.0 map, which reveals that PUBG is introducing a new game mode with factions or special classes to the online multiplayer battle royale title similar to "Call of Duty: Mobile."

Joining a certain class will give you special powers and abilities. For instance, joining the Ninja class will allow players to pick up and use grappling equipment to reach building tops and balconies within seconds. The Defender Class will let a player set up a shield of armour to protect himself and his teammates from enemy gunfire.

There seem to be coloured flags places around the map, which could probably represent the special classes or factions. The clip also shows players running towards special crates and a special glowing logo on their arm, which displays the class the player belongs to.

The video then shows a firefight where one player injects himself with something that makes him run faster while another shoots a teammate with a healing dart to revive his health before the video ends with two players ready to fight mid-air. Watch the full video below: