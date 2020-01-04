Derek Acorah, 69, a television personality and psychic, died after contracting sepsis infection while suffering from pneumonia. The announcement of Acorah's death was made by his wife, Gwen Acorah on his official Facebook account.

In the post, Gwen wrote: "Farewell my love! I will miss you forever! I'm devastated to announce that my beloved husband Derek has passed away after a very brief illness. Thank you so much to everybody who has supported me - I can never thank you enough."

Acorah and Gwen were suffering from flu bug

Acorah who was down with a flu bug had posted an update few days ago. "Good morning everybody and I hope you've all had a spectacular celebration bringing in the new year and the new decade. I spent the time quietly at home with Gwen as we've both had the awful flu bug which has brought us down so low, hence the reason for my lack of live presence on Facebook. I hope to be back within the next couple of days when I will be giving messages from spirit for the new year. Have a wonderful day everybody and much love to you all! X," he wrote on his page.

Known for reality TV series Most Haunted, where he worked as a guest medium with a team of paranormal experts at haunted places, Acorah left the show in 2005 after allegations of being fake. In 2017, he participated in Celebrity Big Brother where he came fourth in the final count. From past few years, Acorah was doing live shows in various parts of UK.

Wife speaks of a 'vile couple' haunting him in his last days

In an interview given to the Sun, his wife Gwen said that some psychics were jealous of Acorah's success and often made fun of him. "A couple sent him a series of messages as they wanted his status. Derek didn't let it bother him - he just ignored it. We didn't report them to the police as you would just spend all your time in a police station. But I'm upset about it, especially as they were sending messages while he was in intensive care. I know they probably didn't know he was so ill but they should be ashamed of themselves."

She then went on to social media to express her anger against the 'vile couple'. 'I hope you have the decency to hang your heads in shame,' she wrote.