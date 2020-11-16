Tens of thousands of Trump supporters descended upon Washington, D.C., on Saturday as part of the Million MAGA March to protest against the results of the election.

Although official sources have confirmed that Joe Biden won the presidential election by securing 306 electoral votes to secure his seat in the Oval Office, Trump continues to maintain that the election was "rigged" against him and refuses to concede, prompting about 10,000 of his supporters to take to the streets of the nation's capital to back his claims of a "stolen election."

Now, video footage of a Proud Boys member attacking a journalist who was trying to take pictures of the protest is now being widely circulated on social media.

'The Media Sucks'

The clip, shared on Twitter, shows a crowd of Proud Boys members marching down a street in D.C., chanting the slogan, "The media sucks!" Seconds later, the clip cuts to one of the members of the all-male far-right group, punching a journalist repeatedly across the face.

"Back the f**k up, get the f*ck outta here," another Proud Boys member can then be heard telling the photographer immediately after the assault.

"What the f**k is wrong with you? Why are you hitting me?" the reporter asks the man who attacked him before the video runs out. Watch the clip below:

The video has now amassed nearly 2 million views on Twitter and hundreds of comments from users, mostly from the left-wing, condemning the assault.

"Hey @IvankaTrump Is THIS "violence" acceptable to you ? Guess this is ok to do right?! Meanwhile you complain about unreported 'violence against Conservatives.' This is just ONE example of many where the Proud Boys incited violence!," wrote one user referring to Ivanka's tweet, questioning the media's silence over violence against Trump supporters.

"Those conservative extremist thugs should be condemned and prosecuted for attacking a photographer," commented another.

The Million MAGA March rally was attended by members of the Proud Boys, as well as the Three Percenters, another far-right group. The Oath Keepers, one of the few anti-government groups, were also in attendance at the rally, in addition to various Republican members of Congress and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.