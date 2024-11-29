Project 7 Episode 8: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Project 7 episode 8 will air on JTBC on Friday (November 29) at 8:30 PM KST. The followers of this survival reality show are eagerly waiting for the telecast of its upcoming chapter because it will feature the second elimination. People in Korea can watch the reality television show on TV or stream it on various platforms.

Music lovers from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the survival competition show with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Weverse.

The South Korean reality competition survival show aims to create a new boy group with seven members by analyzing the contestants. This television program began with 100 participants from different agencies. After the first elimination, 70 contestants began competing with each other to win. The second elimination will take place on Friday (November 29).

Here is everything about Project 7 episode 8, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

The reality survival competition show will air its next episode on JTBC on Friday (November 29) at 8:30 PM KST. People in Korea can watch the television program on TV or stream it on various online platforms. Music lovers from the US, Canada, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, India, and other parts of the world can watch the reality show on Weverse at 9:00 PM KST.

Here are the International Air Timings of Project 7 Episode 8:

US - 6:30 AM

Canada - 6:30 AM

Australia - 10:00 PM

New Zealand - 12:30 AM

Japan - 8:30 PM

Mexico - 5:30 AM

Brazil - 8:30 AM

Saudi Arabia - 2:30 PM

India - 5:00 PM

Indonesia - 6:30 PM

Singapore - 7:30 PM

China - 7:30 PM

Europe - 12:30 PM

France - 12:30 PM

Spain - 12:30 PM

UK - 11:30 AM

South Africa - 1:30 PM

Philippines - 7:30 PM

Host, Judging Panel, and Contestants

Lee Soo Hyuk is hosting the reality survival competition show. The judging panel includes Lee Hae In, Ha Sung Woon, Bada Lee, Ryu D, and Ryan S Jhun. The contestants are Jeon Min Wook, Sakurada Kenshin, Kim Sung Min, Kim Si Hun, Ma Jingxiang, Jang Yeo Jun, Seo Kyoung Bae, Bing Hua, Kang Min Seo, Yi Chen, Nam Ji Woon, Fong Atilla, Song Seung Ho, and others.

Watch Project 7 Episode 8 Preview Below: