NewJeans Officially Responds to ADOR's Statement About Contract Termination

NewJeans members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein officially responded to ADOR's statement about contract termination on Friday (November 29). The K-pop idols released an official statement explaining their decision to work independently, without the support of their agency. The five-member girl band shared they terminated their exclusive contract with the entertainment firm on Friday.
According to the girl group members, the contract termination notice takes effect immediately after it gets delivered to the entertainment company on Friday. The agreement between the band members and their agency will be null and void from that moment. NewJeans members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein said they would continue their activities independently, free from HYBE and ADOR.
The K-pop idols shared they faithfully fulfilled the contract obligations made between the artists and the agency. They said the contract termination was because of their agency's breach of duties. The girl group members emphasized that they are not liable for any penalties. The five-member band explained that maintaining the exclusive contract with ADOR would cause severe mental distress to the group members.
"We made this decision after long and careful consideration. We can no longer remain with ADOR, which fails to fulfill its basic duty of protecting its artists, and maintaining the contract would only cause us severe mental distress. Thus, we have concluded that we must leave ADOR. Furthermore, we were hurt and shocked by numerous media plays based on false information. We hope that such situations will not occur after our contract termination," NewJeans members stated.
NewJeans members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein held an emergency press conference on Thursday (November 28) addressing contract termination. The five-member girl group announced their departure from the entertainment agency ADOR. The K-pop idols revealed they are leaving the firm because the company has no plans to reform or listen to their requests.
ADOR immediately responded to the emergency press conference held by NewJeans members through an official press release. The entertainment company criticized the K-pop idols for holding a press conference before receiving a response from the firm. Through the statement, the agency said it regrets the girl group's decision to announce the termination of their contract without sufficient review. According to the firm, the exclusive agreement between the company and the girl group remains valid.