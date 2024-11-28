ADOR Responds to NewJeans' Press Conference; Releases Official Statement 

ADOR has responded to the emergency press conference held by NewJeans members on Thursday (November 28) through an official press release. The entertainment company criticized the K-pop idols for holding a press conference before receiving a response from the firm. Through the statement, the agency said it regrets the girl group's decision to announce the termination of their contract without sufficient review.

The entertainment company stated that the exclusive contract between the firm and the K-pop group remains valid. According to the agency, it has not violated the contract as a party of the exclusive contracts. So, the company expects the five-member group to continue working on their schedules with them.

ADOR released an official statement responding to NewJeans' announcement shortly after the K-pop group held an emergency press conference. The entertainment company said it will support the girl group members in their future activities and help them grow as global artists.

Here is the Complete Statement by ADOR:

This is an announcement from ADOR. We regret that a press conference to announce the termination of the exclusive contract was planned and conducted even before receiving a response to the certification of contents and without sufficient review. ADOR, as a part of the exclusive contracts, has not violated the contracts, and claiming that trust has been unilaterally broken does not constitute grounds for termination. The exclusive contracts between ADOR and the NewJeans members remain valid. Therefore, we expect them to continue their scheduled activities together with ADOR as they have until now. We have requested several meetings with the artists, but they were not carried out. We hope that even now, we can open our hearts and have sincere conversations together. ADOR will do our best to support NewJeans in their activities and help them grow as global artists.

NewJeans members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein held an emergency press conference on Thursday (November 28) addressing contract termination. The five-member girl group announced their departure from the entertainment agency ADOR. The K-pop idols revealed they are leaving the firm because the company has no plans to reform or listen to their requests.