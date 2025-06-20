Pro-Palestinian Activists Go Berserk, Vandalize RAF Aircraft in England

Pro-Palestinian activists in the UK broke into a Royal Air Force base in central England on Friday, vandalizing two military aircraft used for transport and refueling operations. The incident took place at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

The group, Palestine Action, claimed responsibility, saying two activists infiltrated the high-security base and sprayed red paint into the engines of the RAF Voyager aircraft. They also reportedly used crowbars to inflict structural damage.

A video of the incident was posted by the group on X, formerly Twitter. It showed the activists moving around the base and targeting the aircraft with red paint.

"Though Britain criticizes the Israeli government, it still helps fly spy planes over Gaza, sends military cargo, and refuels U.S./Israeli jets," the group said in a statement. "Britain isn't merely complicit—it's actively involved in Gaza genocide and Middle East war crimes."

The UK's Ministry of Defence strongly condemned what it described as an act of "vandalism" and confirmed it is collaborating with police in the investigation.

"Our Armed Forces represent the best of our nation. They risk their lives for our safety. Their courage, commitment, and selfless service are an example to everyone," the ministry said. "We must stand by those who protect us."

Local police said they received reports of unauthorized access and criminal damage at the base. An investigation is underway.

