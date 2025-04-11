Hollywood Director James Toback Ordered to Pay Record-Breaking $1.68 Billion to 40 Women Over Decades of Sexual Abuse

James Toback, a longtime Hollywood director and Oscar-nominated screenwriter, has been ordered to pay $1.68 billion in damages to 40 women who accused him of sexual abuse. The decision came from a New York jury on April 9 and marks one of the largest financial penalties in the history of the #MeToo movement and New York state.

The jury found that Toback used his position in the film industry to manipulate and sexually assault women over a span of 35 years, from 1979 to 2014. The verdict includes $280 million in compensatory damages and $1.4 billion in punitive damages.

Toback, now 80, rose to fame for his work on the film Bugsy, which earned him an Oscar nomination in 1991. His Hollywood career stretched over four decades, during which several women say he abused his power to take advantage of aspiring actresses.

The lawsuit was filed in Manhattan in 2022. It came after New York state passed the Adult Survivors Act, which opened a one-year window for victims of sexual abuse to file lawsuits regardless of how long ago the abuse occurred. The jury ruled overwhelmingly in favor of the women.

Toback chose to represent himself and claimed that any contact with the women had been consensual. He also argued that the state law extending the statute of limitations violated his constitutional rights. However, the court rejected these defenses.

Attorney Brad Beckworth, representing the victims, said the case sends a strong message to powerful individuals who exploit others. "This verdict is about justice," he stated. "It's about taking power back from abusers and their enablers, and returning it to those who were silenced."

Plaintiffs say Toback often approached young women in public, pretending to offer film roles. He would then allegedly pressure them into sexual situations through threats or psychological manipulation. Many victims described lasting emotional damage.

Mary Monahan, a lead plaintiff, called the verdict a turning point. "For decades, I carried this trauma in silence, and today, a jury believed me," she said. "This verdict is more than a number. It's a declaration. We are not disposable."

Another plaintiff, Karen Sklaire Watson, said the ruling would help make New York safer for women. "Predators cannot hide behind fame, money, or power," she stated. "Not here. Not anymore."

Toback had previously faced accusations in 2017, shortly after the Harvey Weinstein scandal erupted. The Los Angeles Times reported dozens of claims against him at the time. However, criminal charges were not filed then due to expired statutes of limitations in California.

Because Toback failed to appear in court, a judge entered a default judgment against him in January. The April trial was held only to determine the amount of money he owed to the victims. As of now, Toback has not responded publicly to the ruling.

The case represents a major moment for the #MeToo movement. It shows that justice can still be pursued years after the original abuse. The verdict also stands as a warning to other powerful figures in the entertainment industry and beyond.

This trial not only brought closure to many of Toback's victims but also highlighted the importance of legal reforms that give survivors the chance to speak out. The plaintiffs hope the decision will inspire others to come forward and ensure accountability.

Toback's legacy now stands not for his films, but for the pain he caused and the women who stood up against him.