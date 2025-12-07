Pro Bono Episode 2 to Feature Courtroom Drama Between Judge Choi Ho Jip and Attorney Kang David

Pro Bono episode 2 will air on tvN on Sunday (December 7) at 9:10 PM KST. It will introduce actor Sung Dong Il as Judge Choi Ho Jip. The chapter will feature a courtroom drama between Judge Choi Ho Jip and attorney Kang David. The newly released stills show David sitting slightly uncomfortable in the courtroom after seeing Ho Jip as the assigned Judge.

In a photo, Ho Jip sits in a slouched posture in the courtroom with a sullen expression. The next still captures Kang David's serious expression as he gets ready to present his first case as an attorney in the courtroom. The third image shows the judge focusing on David after he steps towards the bench. The fourth picture shows David confidently presenting his case.

"In Episode 2, the tense courtroom chemistry between actors Jung Kyung Ho and Sung Dong Il will make the drama even more entertaining. There will be a variety of special appearances in future episodes as well, so please look forward to them," the production team teased.

People in Korea can watch this legal drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama lovers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Pro Bono:

US - 8:10 AM

Canada - 8:10 AM

Australia - 9:40 PM

New Zealand - 12:10 PM

Japan - 9:10 PM

Mexico - 9:10 AM

Brazil - 9:10 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:10 PM

India - 5:40 PM

Indonesia - 7:10 PM

Singapore - 8:10 PM

China - 8:10 PM

Europe - 2:10 PM

France - 2:10 PM

Spain - 2:10 PM

UK - 1:10 PM

South Africa - 1:10 PM

Philippines - 8:10 PM

Pro Bono is a new tvN drama starring Jung Kyung Ho, So Joo Yeon, Yoon Na Moo, Seo Hye Won, and Kang Hyung Seok. It revolves around the life of materialistic judge Kang David. His life takes an unexpected turn after joining a large law firm as a public interest lawyer.

Actor Jung Kyung Ho, who portrayed labor attorney Noh Moo Jin in the MBC drama Oh My Ghost Clients, plays Kang David in the chaotic courtroom drama. He portrays the inner conflicts of a man who joins a legal team with zero income. According to the production team, Kyung Ho's natural witty charm will surely keep viewers glued to the screen.

"I was drawn to the story of Kang David, a materialistic judge who joins a pro bono team and gradually changes and grows as he begins to care for the public good. Kang David has a unique charm in the way he persuades others with his own logic. When you listen to him, you naturally find yourself drawn into what he's saying," Kyung Ho teased.

Actress So Ju Yeon appears as Park Ki Bbeum, a law expert with in-depth knowledge. Actors Yoon Na Moo, Seo Hye Won, and Kang Hyung Suk will play the members of the pro bono team: Jang Young Sil, Yoo Nan Hee, and Hwang Joon Woo. Screenwriter Moon Yoo Seok wrote the script for this legal drama. Kim Seong Yoon directed it with Baek Sang Hoon.