Pro Bono Episode 1 (Premiere) to Feature Trouble for Kang David

Pro Bono will premiere on tvN on Saturday (December 6) at 9:10 PM KST. It introduces Kang David, a star judge. Episode 1 will feature his downfall as a public interest lawyer. The newly released stills give a glimpse into the rollercoaster ride of this star judge and his eventful life journey.

A photo shows Judge Kang David confidently seated in the courtroom. In the next image, he anxiously goes through some documents in his room. The third picture shows him covering his mouth in shock. There is also a photo of him interacting with the pro bono team. He receives a warm welcome from his teammates Jang Young Sil, Yoo Nan Hee, and Hwang Joon Woo.

"I was drawn to the story of Kang David, a materialistic judge who joins a pro bono team and gradually changes and grows as he begins to care for the public good. Kang David has a unique charm in the way he persuades others with his own logic. When you listen to him, you naturally find yourself drawn into what he's saying," Kyung Ho teased.

People in Korea can watch this legal drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama lovers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Pro Bono Episode 1:

US - 8:10 AM

Canada - 8:10 AM

Australia - 9:40 PM

New Zealand - 12:10 PM

Japan - 9:10 PM

Mexico - 9:10 AM

Brazil - 9:10 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:10 PM

India - 5:40 PM

Indonesia - 7:10 PM

Singapore - 8:10 PM

China - 8:10 PM

Europe - 2:10 PM

France - 2:10 PM

Spain - 2:10 PM

UK - 1:10 PM

South Africa - 1:10 PM

Philippines - 8:10 PM

Pro Bono is a new tvN drama starring Jung Kyung Ho, So Joo Yeon, Yoon Na Moo, Seo Hye Won, and Kang Hyung Seok. It revolves around the life of materialistic judge Kang David. His life takes an unexpected turn after joining a large law firm as a public interest lawyer.

Actor Jung Kyung Ho, who portrayed labor attorney Noh Moo Jin in the MBC drama Oh My Ghost Clients, plays Kang David in the chaotic courtroom drama. He portrays the inner conflicts of a man who joins a legal team with zero income. According to the production team, Kyung Ho's natural witty charm may keep viewers glued to the screen.

Actress So Ju Yeon appears as Park Ki Bbeum, a law expert with in-depth knowledge. Actors Yoon Na Moo, Seo Hye Won, and Kang Hyung Suk will play the members of the pro bono team: Jang Young Sil, Yoo Nan Hee, and Hwang Joon Woo. Screenwriter Moon Yoo Seok wrote the script for this legal drama. Kim Seong Yoon directed it with Baek Sang Hoon.