Priyanka Tiwari: Indian Mother Arrested for Starving 10-Year-Old Son to Death as His Decomposing Body is Found in North Carolina Home

A North Carolina mother has been charged with murder after authorities found the decomposing body of her 10-year-old son in their home, where police say the child was starved to death. A 911 call prompted police to respond to the home of Priyanka Tiwari, 33, in Morrisville around 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday.

When officers entered the home on Craigmeade Drive, they came across a disturbing scene. Tiwari's young son was unresponsive, resuscitation attempts through CPR were unsuccessful, and his body had already started to decompose. Investigators said they found no food in the home and the boy had lost an enormous amount of weight in the month before his death.

Started His Child to Death

Police are still investigating the incident but have already arrested Tiwari. "Without the autopsy, we don't know how the child passed away," Morrisville Police Chief Pete Acosta told WRAL.

The mother is alleged to have intentionally committed the murder of her son with "malice" and "aforethought," as stated in an arrest warrant obtained by WRAL.

She was arrested on Thursday morning and is facing charges of murder and negligent child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury.

Acosta mentioned that relatives from India had been making regular calls to the home for months to check on the unnamed boy.

Additionally, officers had responded to calls at least eight times in 2023 alone.

The residents in the neighborhood expressed shock and dismay at the revelation of the boy's tragic fate.

"It is super alarming for the community [because] everyone is nice and friendly," Sue Nagavalli told WRAL.

Family and Community Shocked

According to WNCN, Tiwari's husband contacted the police in March and asked for their help in keeping an eye on the home while he retrieved personal belongings. "He was leaving, leaving the home, and so we followed him over there," Acosta told the broadcaster.

"He went and got several bags and left there was no issues."

Acosta further mentioned that Tiwari's husband later obtained a domestic violence protective order against her.

At that time, the boy "appeared to be of a very healthy weight."

The child's autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning. Police said it is an active investigation. Tiwari is being charged with murder and negligent child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury, police said.

The Indian-origin mother is currently in custody and without bail. Tiwari is scheduled for her next court appearance on January 11.