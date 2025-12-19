Private Jet Owned by NASCAR Star Greg Biffle Crashes Near North Carolina Runway as All Passengers Are Feared Killed

Several people are feared dead after a private jet owned by NASCAR driver Greg Biffle crashed near an airport runway in North Carolina on Thursday and burst into flames. The Cessna Citation jet was seen on fire just off the right side of the runway at Statesville Regional Airport around 10:15 a.m. Thursday, according to eyewitnesses.

Authorities have not yet confirmed how many people were on board when the aircraft went down, though the plane is typically capable of carrying between eight and 10 passengers. However, it is believed that all passengers and crew on board likely died in the horrific crash. An investigation has been launched into the incident.

Horror on Runway

The jet is owned by GB Aviation Leasing LLC, a company linked to Biffle, though it's still not clear whether he was on the aircraft at the time of the crash. Photos from the scene captured the plane fully engulfed in flames, with thick black smoke billowing into the sky as the fire tore through the jet, which was worth up to $2.5 million.

The Cessna C550 went down while trying to land, according to the Federal Aviation Authority.

Early flight-tracking data cited by CNN shows the plane took off from Statesville Regional Airport around 10 a.m., flew roughly five miles, and then turned back toward the airport for reasons that remain unclear.

FlightAware data shows the aircraft never flew above 2,000 feet before going down. The National Transportation Safety Board is now heading the investigation, with help from the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

An Iredell County Sheriff's Office spokesperson told the Daily Mail that emergency crews from several agencies have responded and remain at the scene of the devastating crash.

Reason for Crash Unclear'

People who were at the nearby Lakewood Golf Club said they saw the plane flying "way too low" moments before it crashed. Statesville Regional Airport, which is owned by the city, is known for serving Fortune 500 companies as well as several NASCAR teams, according to its website.

There are 89 aircraft based at the airport, according to FAA records.

In a statement, Statesville Regional Airport confirmed the incident, saying: "We can confirm there has been an aircraft incident at the Statesville Regional Airport.

"At approximately 10:15 am, an aircraft crashed while landing. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is en route and will investigate the incident."

During a short press briefing held around 12:30 p.m., officials added that the airport has been shut down and that the investigation is ongoing.