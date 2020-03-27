Amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown in the U.S., Shiloh Pitt called her father Brad Pitt asking to spend time with him, a new report claimed. New Idea reported that Shiloh begged her father by sending him a message that read: "Save us daddy."

However, these claims cannot be confirmed as there have been several other claims made by New Idea previously that have been debunked. The report cited a source saying that Angelina Jolie's daughter wants to be with Brad during the nationwide quarantine

Shiloh and her siblings reportedly love their dad's "calming influence," the same source told Star magazine.

"At the moment they find their dad to be a really calming influence. Brad's more than happy to have his kids anytime they want, but of course this will be Angie's decision," a source told Star, adding that she was desperate to escape from Jolie's home. "Shiloh adores her father and his place is her salvation when times get tough," the source added.

Both New Idea and Star magazines have a history of reporting false stories about celebrities and have often been debunked by Gossip Cop.

This isn't the first time reports have surfaced about Shiloh begging her father to take her. Last year, National Enquirer also published a report with a headline that read "Sad Shiloh Plots Escape from Angie." The tabloid claimed that Shiloh was affected by her parents' divorce. The source said that she asked Brad to take her away from her mother. At the time, Shiloh reportedly sent several emails and texts to her father regarding her issue.

However, these claims cannot be verified as these stories about Shiloh being at odds with her mom has been reported in the past years, but have been debunked.

Meanwhile, Jolie's son Maddox, who has been studying at the Yonsei University in South Korea, has already returned to the U.S. amid the coronavirus pandemic. He was forced to go home as the school canceled the semester. Maddox is staying with his mother and five siblings Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, twins Knox and Vivienne, 11, and Shiloh, 13, according to Mirror.