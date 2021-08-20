Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to have Less Royal Existence, Royal Biographer Says

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis might have less royal existence, according to royal biographer Ingrid Seward. It means the two younger grandchildren of Prince Charles will have less pressure while serving their royal duties compared to their brother Prince George, who is third in line to the throne.

The future king has been trying to modernize the royal family by slimming down the monarchy since the 1990s. As part of his efforts to make it happen, he is likely to give more freedom to the younger kids of Prince William, the royal biographer said.

'More Freedom for Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis'

"I think they will have to be given more freedom. Obviously, Charles is right in the firing line with Harry, so he can see the mistakes he made with Harry. Harry just did what he wanted basically. So did William up to a point. But I think that Charlotte and Louis will have a very much less royal existence. I don't think anything will happen until after the Queen has gone to greener pastures," Daily Express quoted Seward.

Prince Charles was criticized by his son Prince Harry multiple times, and the future king can see the mistakes he made with his younger child. He has witnessed the impact of Harry's childhood on his opinions about the royal family. So, he wants his two younger grandchildren to have more freedom while growing up.

Prince Harry Compares Royal Life to 'Being in a Zoo'

Earlier this year, Prince Harry royal life to 'being in a zoo'. He spoke to actor Dax Shepard and Monica Padman on the Armchair Expert podcast. On the podcast, the Prince said there were times when he wanted to break out of jail.

"I was in my early 20s, and I was thinking I don't want this job, I don't want to be here, I don't want to be doing this...Look what it did to my mum. How am I ever going to settle down and have a wife and family, when I know it's going to happen again?" The Prince said.

Harry also recalled three times he felt helpless despite the privileges of life. Firstly, when he was chased by the paparazzi while traveling with his mother. Secondly, while he was in Afghanistan with the British Army, and thirdly, when he was with his wife, Meghan Markle.