Prince Harry's 'Mental Health' Dig at the Royal Family: Who was of Ashamed to Discuss The Issue?

Prince Harry's latest outing on Apple+ TV series, The Me You Can't See has left many wondering if the former royal was taking a dig at his own family feeling ashamed to discuss mental health issues. Harry appeared on the show alongside Robin Williams' son Zak.

In the previous episode of the series featuring Oprah Winfrey, Harry had spoken about how he dealt with the loss of his mother, Princess Diana.

Harry Calls Robin Williams His 'Real Hero'

Claiming that the late actor was his real hero, Harry said that both Zak and him could not grieve the loss of the parent owing to the publicity.

Zak who joined the pair through a video link said that he felt a disconnect between his private emotions and the collective public mourning that occurred. 'From my end I didn't get a chance to focus on the private grieving process until a year and a half after my dad passed away,' he said.

"We have a lot of shared experience when you see so many people around the world grieving for someone they feel they knew better than you did because you're unable to grieve yourself," added Harry according to Daily Mail.

Actress Glenn Close, who appeared on the bonus show later stressed on the importance of discussing mental health issues with family members. It was at this juncture when the former royal said, "There's an element of shame that we feel because we're like 'How could we have not have seen it? How could we not know? How did you not feel comfortable enough to share that with me?''

Harry Promotes Mental Wellbeing in New Promo

Earlier, Harry had admitted to being unaware of the manner to respond when his wife Meghan Markle told him about being suicidal while carrying their first child.

"I'm somewhat ashamed of the way that I dealt with it. And of course, because of the system that we were in and the responsibilities and the duties that we had, we had a quick cuddle and then we had to get changed to jump in a convoy with a police escort and drive to the Royal Albert Hall for a charity event. Then step out into a wall of cameras and pretend as though everything's okay,' he had said in the previous episode of the docuseries.

Making an appearance in the promo for the next episode of the series, Harry pushed for the mental fitness.

Harry spoke about Peak State, a social organization launched by Invictus Games medalists and former British military soldiers, David Wiseman and Nathan Jones. "Peak State is striving to build a global community that understands the importance of mental fitness and feels empowered to attain it. Peak State aims to help people take a proactive approach to the good management of good mental health," he said in the promo which was shot last summer.