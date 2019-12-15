Princess Beatrice, daughter of disgraced Prince Andrew, has finally something to cheer about. Following the sovereign's permission, the princess is all set to tie the knot with her long-time fiancé Edo Mapelli Mozzi, a property developer.

Even though the dates have not been formalised, it is being speculated that it will be an early summer wedding sometime in June. The couple is expected to make a formal announcement of their wedding date by the second week of January.

Early summer wedding

The decision to make it a June wedding was taken considering the fact that it did not clash with the Royal Ascot, the annual event attracting racing's finest horses to compete for more than £8m in prize money. The event is the most awaited event by the Queen, who is known to have an obsession with horse races.

A source close to the couple has revealed, "Bea and Edo will finally announce their wedding date in the second week of January. The date has been described as early summer, just before the summer social season kicks off."

The Guards' Chapel on the couple's wish list

Even though it is reported that the couple is eager to say their vows at The Guards' Chapel, St James's Park, the same might not be possible in light of Prince Andrew's controversy. The Chapel, which previously saw the wedding of Camilla and Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973, has a long waiting period.

According to the rules of the Chapel, only current serving members of the military and their direct descendants can marry in the Chapel. The church is also known to have made exceptions in case of civilians having a close association with it.

Till a few weeks ago, Prince Andrew's standing as an honorary Colonel of the Grenadier Guards might have given a chance to Beatrice of having a wedding at the chapel, but with the turn of events, it appears to be a far-fetched dream.

The prince was sacked from his royal duties after his BBC interview regarding the Epstein sex scandal. Last week at a dinner for The First Guards Club, an exclusive club for serving retired Grenadier officers, was organised. Andrew had skipped the dinner.