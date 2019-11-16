The Royal fans are in for some more visual treat! Prince Harry was not the only one who married someone from overseas. Now, his cousin sister, Flora Ogilvy is set to marry a Swedish, who was an ice hockey player. Prince William and Harry's cousin, Flora Ogilvy has announced that she is engaged to Timothy Vesterberg.

Flora Ogilvy is the granddaughter of Princess Alexandra, who is Queen Elizabeth's first cousin. Princess Alexandra is the eldest daughter of Princess Marina and Prince George, the Duke of Kent. Timothy Vesterberg was a professional ice hockey player in Sweden and is currently working as an investment banker in London.

Flora Ogilvy works as an art consultant in London. The 24-year-old granddaughter of Princess Alexandra announced her engagement by uploading a picture with her fiancé. She wrote, "We're engaged! My beloved Timothy asked me to marry him and we're blissfully happy." To this, Vesterberg commented, "Always and forever."

So, now, the question is if and whether there will be two royal weddings in 2020? Since most royal weddings take place within six months of announcing the engagement, it is highly likely that the wedding will take place next year. In September this year, Princess Beatrice of York, announced her engagement to the property developer, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The British royalty is known to be sticklers for the rules and has diligently followed age-old traditions. For instance, as reported by Express, choosing only pure Welsh Gold to form their wedding rings. Queen Elizabeth II, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Anne and Diana, Princess of Wales have all opted for Welsh Gold wedding rings.

Another tradition that has been followed for many years is the bouquets carried by the royal bides. These bouquets are usually myrtle, however, there have been times when some brides carried something different. Myrtle symbolises love, fertility and innocence. The tiaras are usually worn by married women or the brides. The tiara is seen "as an emblem of the loss of innocence to the crowning of love" says Geoffrey Munn who is a country jewellery expert.