Princess Beatrice, who played a pivotal role in her father Prince Andrew's, disastrous car-crash interview, is inconsolable ever since the highly publicised interview backfired leading to the removal of the Prince from his royal duties.

Why was the Prince stripped off his royal duties?

The Duke of York was stripped off his royal duties after facing severe backlash over his ties with American billionaire paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein. One of Epstein's victim, Virginia Roberts-Giuffre, claimed that she was forced by Epstein to indulge in sexual encounter with Andrew when she was merely 17 years old. The decision to remove the Prince was taken by Queen Elizabeth II after consulting Prince Charles.

The controversy gained momentum following Saturday's disastrous interview of the Duke in which he denied the charges levelled against him by Virginia. Apart from showing no sympathies for Epstein's victims, Andrew did not show any remorse for being friends with the deceased paedophile.

Beatrice regrets her decision of persuading Andrew for the interview

Regretting her decision to coax Andrew to appear in the interview, the royal princess has been crying ever since. As per the reports in the media, Beatrice, scheduled to marry property developer Edo Mapelli Mozzi next year, wanted her father to appear in the interview to clear his name from the controversy.

It has been revealed that along with Amanda Thirsk, the sacked private secretary of the Duke of York, Beatrice was actively involved and present during the interview. Further, three days before the interview, the Prince and his 31-year-old daughter met Emily Maitlis, who conducted the interview, and Newsnight's deputy editor, Stewart Maclean, at Buckingham Palace.

While talking to a section of media, a source in the royal household said, "Beatrice has been in tears every day since the interview went out. Initially, Beatrice was sceptical about the interview. She was asking lots of pertinent questions and had her doubts. But by the end of the meeting she was convinced by the Newsnight team and Thirsk that they had no choice - that it was the only way to put all the rumours behind them."

Sara Ferguson was involved in organising the interview

Recently, Beatrice held a birthday party to celebrate Mozzi's 36th birthday at Annabel's an exclusive nightclub in Mayfair. She was seen in a very gloomy mood and wore no make-up for the party.

It has also been reported that apart from Thirsk and Beatrice, Sara Ferguson, the former wife of the Duke, was also actively involved in organising the interview. It is believed that Ferguson convinced the Prince and their two daughters; Beatrice and Eugenie, to share his story, aimed to improve his public image, during the interview.