Eve Story, Casts, Spoilers, Premiere, Streaming Details, and More

Eve premiere is fast approaching, and the production team has shared new details about the onscreen romance of Lee Sang Yeob with Seo Ye Ji. The drama, which will revolve around the two trillion won divorce lawsuit, will introduce Ye Ji as a dangerously alluring woman named Lee Ra El. She files a lawsuit against chaebol Kang Yoon Kyum after carefully scheming revenge against him for 13 years.

Ra El father unexpectedly died at a young age, and she found out that Yoon Kyum played a vital role in destroying her family. In order to take him down, she comes up with a divorce lawsuit that shocks the entire nations. Actor Park Byung Eun will portray Yoon Kyum, the CEO of LY Group.

The other lead cast members of the drama are Lee Sang Yeob and Yoo Sun. Sang Yeob will portray a rising politician named Seo Eun Pyung. He is the youngest member of the National Assembly who is in love with Ra El. He is willing to throw away everything for love.

Meanwhile, Yoo Sun will play seemingly perfect wife of Yoon Gyum named Han So Ra. She is obsessed with her husband and secretly emotionally anxious about her relationship with him. She is the only daughter of a powerful politician named Han Pan Ro. So Ra is determined to be the best, and she is willing to do anything for it.

Lee Ra El-Seo Eun Pyung Romance

The newly released promotional stills show the polar opposite reactions of Ra El ad Eun Pyung. When Eun Pyung meets Ra El after 13 years, he tries to hold back his tears, and she walks past him with a cold and emotionless expression. The viewers are curious to find out what happened 13 years ago.

"From the first shoot, Lee Sang Yeob was the essence of Seo Eun Pyung himself. Using the foundation of his meticulous analysis of the script and his deep understanding of the character, he is breathing life into the character while portraying the nuances of Seo Eun Pyung's emotions in fine details. Please look forward to Lee Sang Yeob's performance and his passionate acting", the production team shared.

Eve Premiere and Streaming Details

The mini-series, which was scheduled to premiere on May 25, was postponed for a week days before the premiere date. The producers revealed that they re-scheduled the premiere for a week due to various factors. The drama will air its first episode on tvN Wednesday, June 1, at 10.30 pm KST. People from different parts of the world, including the US, the UK, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Europe, and Singapore, can watch the K-drama with subtitles on Viki.