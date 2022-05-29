Minneapolis Couple Streams Live Sex While Attending Virtual Religious Service Bar Mitzvah on Zoom

An unnamed couple accidentally filmed themselves having sex on Zoom while attending a virtual bar mitzvah in Minneapolis.

Forgetting to join with the audio only option, the couple was virtually attending the service at the Temple Beth El in Minneapolis on May 14, as per the NY Post.

The rest of the attendees were taken aback with this very public display an messaged the couple in a private chat that their '45 minutes' extended sex session was visible to everyone in the virtual meet.

"She was walking around naked, she got dressed, she's in and out of the Zoom, he was in the bed, he whipped it out, she started going to work. Someone on the Zoom saw and called her and was like, ''WTF are you doing? You're on camera.'' She freaked out," one of the attendees described.

The couple has not been identified by the synagogue. Managing director of Temple Beth El, Matt Walzer was contacted for comments and he stated that he was aware of the incident but will not be elaborating on the details. While synagogue authorities have attempted to hide the story so as to stop it from spreading, the shocking images of the couple has already reached social media sites.

The incident is being called "pulling a Toobin", which is an Urban dictionary term for engaging in a sexual activity while the Zoom camera is on. The expression was named CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin, who was caught pleasuring himself on a live Zoom call with staff for the New Yorker in October 2020. He was fired by the magazine but CNN allowed him to come back on-air after a brief suspension.

The couple's incident also brings back the memories of the pandemic-era trend of 'Zoom bombing' which saw numerous incidents of famous as well as common people accidentally embarrassing themselves while using the video-calling platform to work from home.

According to the Daily Mail, the most hilarious incident was that of Presidio County Attorney Rod Ponton when he left a kitten filter on during a live stream hearing for the 394th Judicial District Court of Brewster.

On being informed about the filter by the presiding judge, Ponton hastily tried to remove it. "I don't know how to remove it. I've got my assistant here, she's trying to, but ahhh I'm prepared to go forward with itâ€¦ I'm here live, I'm not a cat," he said.

.