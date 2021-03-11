Prince William Rubbishes Meghan Markle's Racism Charge Against the Royals

After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the whole world with the racism charge against the British royal family in the sensational Oprah Winfrey interview, Prince William has hit back at the racism claims.

Stepping out of the palace for the first time with his wife after the family controversy, the Duke of Cambridge told media on Thursday: "We are very much not a racist family." During the viral interview with Oprah Winfrey, the 'Suits' actor earlier claimed that the royal family discussed her baby Archie's skin color and what would he look like when the Duchess of Sussex was pregnant. Meghan was silent when the shocked Oprah asked, "Who is having that conversation with you."

While Markle didn't name the person involved with the conversation, she dared to hint that some members of the British royal family were supporters of 'racism.' In her daring revelations, Markle claimed that someone from the family had exchanged a conversation regarding her son Archie's skin color with her husband and Duke of Sussex Harry. During the tell-all the former actor also said that not just one but several conversations took place inside the palace regarding the baby's color.

Oprah had even asked Harry to disclose who was behind the racially charged comment, but the prince refrained from answering and said, "That conversation I'm never going to share," he said. "It was awkward. I was a bit shocked," according to People.

William said that since the Oprah interview, he has not spoken to his brother Harry, but he would do soon.

The Buckingham Palace released a statement on Tuesday on behalf of Queen Elizabeth regarding the issues raised during the Controversial interview of the Sussex's with Oprah. The statement read: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan."

Did Prince Charles Comment on Baby Archies' Skin Tone?

Meanwhile, social media claimed that it was Prince Charles who talked about the baby's skin color and how it would look on the family. One of Harry and Meghan's supporters tweeted: "It was Prince Charles for sure talking about the baby's skin colour and how it would look on the family. And probably Prince William just there nodding his head."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Interview: Full Video