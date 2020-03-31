Prince William, next in line to the British throne has expressed his willingness to return as air ambulance pilot to ferry coronavirus patients, to do his bit during the time of coronavirus. The Duke of Cambridge along with wife Catherine had visited the staff at an NHS 111 call centre in Croydon. They thanked the staff and Prince William recalled his memories of working in the air ambulance to fly medical professionals in the emergency situations.

Prince William worked a s a pilot of air ambulances for two years. He was assigned to ferry medical professionals to the spot of emergencies. But he had to give up his post in 2017, when he was asked to carry out his royal duties on a full time basis. His last work was with East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Though Prince William has expressed his desire to fly air ambulance, the fact that he had to leave his post for the sake of carrying out royal duties, makes it difficult for him to make a comeback. Currently, he is on a full-time royal duty.

In fact, Prince William was appointed as patron of the London Air Ambulance Service following his support to their anniversary campaign. The 37-year-old Duke of Cambridge completed his training as a pilot in 2010. He started as RAF search-and-rescue pilot. He started working full time as a pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance from 2015. His last shift ended in July in 2017.

Prince William's father Prince Charles is reportedly recovering from coronavirus and is on rest. He was tested positive for coronavirus on March 26. After spending seven days in quarantine at Balmoral, the latest news said that he is out of self-quarantine now.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry along with his wife Megan Markle had left for Canada and then to Los Angeles to allegedly build a career in Hollywood. Prince Andrew, Duke of York is the third child and second son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. By birth he was second in the line to the throne, but as of December 2019, he is eighth in line.

Andrew stepped back from his public duties after he received criticism and negative reactions to BBC's Newsnight programme, aired on 16 November 2019. The programme was about allegations against Andrew on grounds of sexual harassment and his connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Thus making Prince William one of the few top ranked British Royals working in the public sphere in times of coronavirus outbreak. Currently, UK has 22,141 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 1,408 deaths as on March 31. At least 9,000 patients suffering from coronavirus are currently being treated in various hospitals in England.