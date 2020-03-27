With eyes set on lucrative Hollywood roles, Meghan Markle, along with her husband Prince Harry and their 10-month-old son Archie, has reportedly set up their permanent home in California.

Following the highly controversial 'Megxit' both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had moved bag and baggage to Vancouver, Canada. Though it is still unclear when the couple moved to LA, it is believed to have happened just before Canada sealed its borders on March 20. According to Page Six, Meghan and Harry took a private jet to Los Angeles.

Meghan had already set her eyes on LA

In a report published last week, The Sun had reported the big move of the couple amidst the global coronavirus outbreak. A royal source had told the publication that the couple had planned on moving to LA a long time back. "Harry and Meghan have left Canada now for good. The borders were closing and flights were stopping. They had to get out. But this move was planned for some time. They realised Canada would not work out for various reasons and they want to be based in the Los Angeles area."

Revealing about Meghan's big plan in the world of showbiz, the source further said: "They have a big support network there. It's where their new team of Hollywood agents and PRs and business managers are based. Meghan has lots of friends there and, of course, her mum Doria."

Stunned royals had expected couple's return to Britain

Following his exit from the royal clan there were a lot of speculations about Prince Harry's right to the throne. However, in February, the Buckingham palace confirmed that Prince Harry remains sixth in the line to throne, even though financially he has no access to the royal exchequer.

According to The Sun, the couple's move to LA has "stunned and horrified members of the Royal Family." With most of the royal family already placed under isolation and 71-year-old Prince Charles testing positive COVID-19, the family was expecting Harry and Meghan's return to Britain. "We are stunned and horrified. The country is going through a traumatic event at the moment," a source had told Dan Wootton, the reporter from The Sun.

People has reported that as per the state's lockdown orders, both Harry and Meghan along with their son are under staying at home. "Harry is looking straight ahead at his future with his family. They will be spending time in California...He's not looking back," a source had told People.

March 31 has been set as the deadline for Harry and Meghan last day as the working senior members of the royal family.