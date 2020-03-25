Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis across the globe, a wrong rumour about Prince William has surfaced. According to New Idea, Prince William will be crowned king and will sit on the British throne as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles will abdicate due to their advanced ages.

However, these new claims of William and Kate Middleton taking the throne amid the global emergency are completely untrue.

In the report, the unreliable source claimed that Prince William is "on standby" to take over as the head of the royal family. The source added that Queen Elizabeth is "expected to be pushed to step down to ensure the monarchy continues to function" after she went into social isolation this week.

"Royal experts believe the current crisis will mean Prince William must step forward to act as prince regent within a matter of weeks," the source went on to say. According to New Idea, the United Kingdom has asked all seniors to remain isolated in the wake of the growing pandemic, which has so far claimed more than 16,000 lives globally.

Gossip Cop debunked the report to say that there is no discussion of Prince William and Middleton "taking the throne." Prince William cannot skip the line of succession and become king. The father of three is second in line to the British throne after Prince Charles.

While the rumours about Prince William becoming the king soon is false, the concerns about the pandemic that originated from China is true. Queen Elizabeth II was recently moved out of Buckingham Palace after a royal aide tested positive of the novel coronavirus.

The 93-year-old monarch shifted out of the palace to Windsor Castle indefinitely on Thursday as a "precaution" after all her engagements were cancelled and reports are that she is healthy.

"The worker tested positive before the Queen left for Windsor. But the Palace has 500 members of staff so, like any workplace, it's not inconceivable it would be affected in some stage," the Sun quoted a royal source as saying.

Last week, the Queen issued a statement of support and called on people to find new ways of staying in touch to get through the lockdown.

"Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge," read the Queen's statement.

"We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services; but now more than any time in our recent past, we all have a vitally important part to play as individuals - today and in the coming days, weeks and months," she said.