It looks like Prince William may finally be getting things off his chest. Reportedly, Prince William revealed how frustrating it can be to live with his brother, Prince Harry, in 2017, shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their engagement.

Prince Harry made a surprising statement during an interview, admitting he and his brother, Prince William, had grown apart, which is quite an admission to make. In a documentary filmed throughout his 10-day tour of Africa with Meghan – that ITV aired this month – the Prince claimed he and Prince William are now on "different paths" and have "good days" and "bad days."

This revelation is not a surprise move as there have been rumblings of a feud brewing between the brothers and the Royal couples. Prince Harry and Prince William may not be outright butting heads but there has been a tension between the brothers. Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle too don't seem to be on the best of terms. Though the Royals put up a good front for the public, it looks like all is not well in the Royal household. Prince Harry has been making comments in recent interviews that seem to be digs at his elder brother.

It is not exactly clear why or when the Duke of Sussex started growing apart from William and Kate, but many experts claim it was shortly after his royal wedding to Meghan.Only a few months before, William had a heartfelt response to the news of their engagement. The Duke, who was on an official visit to Finland, spoke of the joy his family felt for Harry and wished him and Meghan "all the happiness in this very exciting time". However, he could not resist poking fun at the Prince and revealed how frustrating it was to live with him

Speaking during a visit to a Helsinki-based charity, the Duke said: "The family is all very excited, delighted for them both and wishing them all the happiness in this very exciting time....."And for me personally I hope it means he stays out of my fridge, it will stop him scrounging off all my food, he's done over the last few years." Prince Harry used to live close to William's Kensington Palace apartment.

The statement may have been made in jest, but it is all the more saddening because it is quite apparent to Royal observers that the brothers are not as close as they used to be. In fact, the recent rift between Prince William and his brother reminds one of the way the Duke of Cambridge cold shouldered even his mother, Princess Diana after her explosive interview with Martin Bashir.

In the controversial interview, Princess Diana aired the Royal Family's dirty laundry in public. Prince William, who had been a staunch supporter of his mother, did not take too kindly to the way she portrayed her family in the press. According to Express, William thought his mom crossed the line in discussing Prince Charles' 'affairs' during her interview on BBC's Panorama with Martin Bashir. It seems that although William always held his mom in high esteem, he refused to talk to her following the explosive interview.

In the new documentary, experts on the royal family revealed that William was extremely upset about how his mother handled the end of her marriage to Prince Charles. The interview had serious consequences for the Royal Family and the previously inseparable Princess Diana and Prince William seemed to drift apart. It looks like the relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William too is taking the same path.