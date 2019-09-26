Meghan Markle fans are in for a treat. Meghan Markle quit the legal drama "Suits" for life as a British Royal. But two years after her departure from the show, her co-star and on-screen husband Patrick J. Adams has shared an intimate look behind the scenes of the show.

Reportedly, Patrick who played, Mike Ross, from season 1 to season 7 of the show -- shared a series of unseen pictures of her on his Instagram account, ahead of the show's finale. Kicking off his social media spree, Adams said it felt right to commemorate the end of an era.

"This week the last episode of "Suits" will air and the nearly 10-year journey we've all been on together will finally be over," he captioned a snap of himself wearing a suit.

"So, it seems right to post some photos the next couple of days from the early days. This photo was from the first fitting I ever had for Mike Ross."

One of the posts that followed showed the Duchess wearing her character's signature office attire -- high-waisted skirt and crisp shirt.

In another image, the LA-born actress stands alone underneath a rain-spattered umbrella, while in a black-and-white photograph, she's seen posing for the camera at a desk.

The images may end up getting fans emotional as the show will be airing its final episode soon. In another image, Meghan Markle can be seen lying upside down on an office floor with actress Sarah Rafferty, who plays super-efficient personal assistant Donna Paulsen on the show while another black-and-white shot shows Meghan behind the scenes, wearing a robe and stilettos.

Well, it is unlikely that Meghan Markle will make an appearance in the final episode of the show, but it would be a great surprise for her fans if she did. You can check out the pics here: